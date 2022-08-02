Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.24. 83,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76. The company has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 175.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,627. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

