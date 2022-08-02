SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.97 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $28,659.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

