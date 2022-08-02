Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,784 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

