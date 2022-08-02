SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,104. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $653.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,341 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 98,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 296.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.