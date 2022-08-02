Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,819. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

