Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 257,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,974. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sanmina by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.