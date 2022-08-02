Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.
Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 257,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,974. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.
Insider Transactions at Sanmina
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
