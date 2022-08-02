Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAPIF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

