Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Director Steven M. Looney Purchases 1,250 Shares

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 23,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,664. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

