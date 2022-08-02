Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

