Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.