Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Henry Schein by 117.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 26.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 32,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,792. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

