Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

