Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.