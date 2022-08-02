Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 22,316 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $132.21. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

