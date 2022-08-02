SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.87-12.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.85. 530,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $328.14. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

