SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $11.87-12.24 EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.14. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 54.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

