Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 441,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after buying an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VB stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.