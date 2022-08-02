Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 441,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after buying an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

