Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $165,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $169,066,000 after buying an additional 55,240 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

