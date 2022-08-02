Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Shares of AME opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

