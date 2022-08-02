Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

