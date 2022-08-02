Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,993 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

