Schrödinger (SDGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schrödinger by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

