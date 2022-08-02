Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,608,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 8,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

