Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.