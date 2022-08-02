Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Scor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Scor’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($39.18) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.26) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.80) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €35.10 ($36.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Scor Price Performance

Scor stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Scor has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.73.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.

Scor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.26%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

