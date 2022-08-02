Scotiabank Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$157.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.41.
TFI International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$128.49. 279,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$106.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.96. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
