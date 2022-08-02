Scotiabank Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$157.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.41.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$128.49. 279,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$106.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.96. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

In related news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

