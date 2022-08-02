Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $99.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.