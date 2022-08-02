Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.