scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $822,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.