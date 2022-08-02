Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $61.53

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.53, but opened at $59.46. Sealed Air shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

