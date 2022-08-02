Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

