Sector Gamma AS Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for approximately 7.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 61.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,317. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

