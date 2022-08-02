Sector Gamma AS Invests $1.15 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 45,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,353. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

