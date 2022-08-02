Sector Gamma AS Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

PTCT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.