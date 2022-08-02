Sector Gamma AS Sells 33,789 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,789 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 3,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 474.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,235 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.