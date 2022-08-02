Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 290,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 714,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 248,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

