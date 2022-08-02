Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
