Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,535 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

