Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.