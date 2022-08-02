Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

