Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

LivaNova Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

