Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.54 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

