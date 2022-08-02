Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,884. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

