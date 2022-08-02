Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 9,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

