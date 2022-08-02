Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.50. 23,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,221. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

