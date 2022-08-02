Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,880. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65.

