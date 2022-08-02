Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,327. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

