SES AI (SES) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SES AI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 2,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90. SES AI has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.47.

In related news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SES AI news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $12,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $10,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

