SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.