SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

